Darlene Tauriac Sep 8, 2021

Funeral services are pending for Darlene Burgess Tauriac, 62, who died at 9:18 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.