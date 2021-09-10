Darlene Tauriac

A memorial home-going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Darlene Burgess Tauriac, 62, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Faith Cathedral with Rev. David Sampy officiating.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned at 9:14 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in New Iberia.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and was a member of Faith Cathedral where she was a former director of the Children’s Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Michael Tauriac (Kesia) of New Iberia; one daughter, Tiffany Tauriac Mallery (Andre’) of New Iberia; six grandchildren, Keilen Tauriac, Kenan Tauriac (Andrane’), Keiran Tauriac, A’jah Mallery, Jordyn Mallery and Mikelyn Tauriac; one bonus grandchild, Devin Youman Jr.; one great-grandchild,Ayden Tauriac Jr.; three brothers, Kimball Burgess, Harry Burgess and Keith Burgess (Cynthia), all of New Iberia; two sisters, Gisele Burgess Sigue and Danette Burgess Mandeville (Darryl), both of New Iberia; six loving godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one daughter Jennifer Lynn Tauriac and her
Parents, Daniel Burgess Jr. and Mary Pellerin Burgess.