Darlene Pillaro Theriot passed away at the age of 59 at her home in Franklin on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, after a 13 year fight with cancer. She was a true fighter and a great advocate for those who were going through their own fight with this terrible disease.
Darlene was born in Franklin on January 4, 1961, to Luke and Betty May Pillaro, one of six children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt whose family meant the world to her and she will be missed by all who knew her. She truly enjoyed people, never meeting a stranger, always having a beautiful smile on her face not matter how tough of a day she may be having. She had an encouraging and positive outlook on life, but her truest of loves were her children and grandchildren whom she absolutely adored and loved wholeheartedly.
Those she leaves behind to cherish in her memory include her husband, Winfield Theriot; two sons, Dexter Pichoff Jr. and his wife Jeanne and Damon Pichoff and his wife Lacey; her two grandsons, Blaize and Ilan Pichoff; three granddaughters, Willow, Imogen and Eloise Pichoff; her parents, Luke and Betty May Pillaro; two brothers, Luke Pillaro Jr. and Scott Pillaro and his wife Debbie; two sisters, Bonnie P. Gallaspy and her husband Allen and Becky P. Dean and her husband Bobby; and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Deanna L. Pillaro and her grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
