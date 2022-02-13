Funeral services will be conducted for Darlene M. Rochelle, 43, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 414 S. Weeks Street, with Rev. Mark Lewis, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery, 1610 Neco Town Road. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
Darlene Marie Rochelle was born on August 15, 1978, to the late Clarence Rochelle Sr. and the late Phyllis Boseman Rochelle. She departed this earthly life at 10:31 a.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, surrounded by her family.
“Dee Dee” or “Super Dee,” as she was affectionately known to her family and friends, was a graduate of Catholic High School. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she served in the youth ministry, youth choir, youth usher board and attended Sunday school.
She was employed at AT&T call center for 20 years. She enjoyed online shopping, spending time with family, eating her son’s cooking and his grandmother Beverly’s famous red beans. She was a quiet, kind and caring person who opened her heart to all the younger cousins whom she loved as her own children
She leaves to cherish fond memories two sons, Jordan M. Johnson and Trevon Rochelle, both of Lafayette; three sisters, Dominique Alexander, Kenyetta Colbert (Robert) and Juanna Rochelle, all of Lafayette; one great-aunt, Lois Lopez; her stepmother Daphne Rochelle; her best friend Kelsha Meaux, all of New Iberia; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Junius Rochelle and Dorothy Rochelle; maternal grandparents Wilfred Godfrey, Matthew Boseman and Mary Alice Placide Godfrey; her brother Clarence Rochelle Jr.; and one aunt, Roseline Boseman.