A private gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date for Daphne Jones, 69, who passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 4:48 p.m. at Ochsner’s Regional Medical Center.
Daphne Jones was a resident of New Iberia. She was born to Gilmer and Iva Gentz Jones on May 6, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas and was a longtime resident of East Texas.
Daphne loved her family and especially her grandchildren who were the apples of her eye.
In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her flower garden, feeding the wild birds and simply being outdoors. She also enjoyed spending time with her cats.
Daphne Jones is survived by her children Heather Norris (Coley) of New Iberia and Travis Carlin (Brenda) of Farmington, Arkansas; grandchildren Tori Romero (Brock) of New Iberia, Ty Norris of New Iberia, Tenley Norris of New Iberia and Keenan Lowery of Farmington, Arkansas; great-grandchild Brixon Romero of New Iberia; and brothers David Jones (Lois) and Phillip Jones both of Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Parker Jones and her parents Gilmer and Iva Gentz Jones.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in honor of Daphne Frances Jones to Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, Attn. Athletic Department, 600 Savoy Road, Youngsville, LA 70592; Coteau Elementary School, Attn. Electronic Sign Fund, 2414 Coteau Road, New Iberia, LA 70560; or Farmington High School, Attn. Band Department, 12327 N. Hwy 170, Farmington, AR 72730.
