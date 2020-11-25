A memorial service will be conducted for Danny Joseph Latiolais, 72, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Deacon Butch Hebert will officiate. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the funeral home in New Iberia on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the service time.
Mr. Latiolais passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his residence.
Danny grew up first in Henderson and again in Loreauville and was one of twelve children born to Lionel and Lula Latiolais. Danny was a kind man who enjoyed the simple life of country living. He liked being outdoors, especially if it meant he was fishing. Danny loved being out in the basin or on Lake Dauterive with a line in the water, always waiting for that next bite on the line. He was an amazing cook and liked to share his cooking with friends, family and neighbors. Danny was also very proud of his yard and kept it looking good. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Danny will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. He will be missed and remembered by so many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and fishing buddies.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Patin Latiolais; daughters Elizabeth Latiolais Landry (Cory) of Broussard and Sarah Latiolais Vickery (George) of Dayton, Texas; grandchildren Emily Claire Landry and Carly Elise Landry; brother Tony Latiolais (Geralyn) of Henderson; and sisters Laura Bossenberry of Royal Oak, Michigan and Clarine Flaherty (Michael) of Cecilia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel and Lula Devillier Latiolais; brothers Albert “Gooyou” Latiolais, Lionel “Mickey” Latiolais Jr., A.J. “Dahling” Latiolais, Warren “Bob” Latiolais, Leroy Latiolais and Darrell “Darro” Latiolais; and sisters Georgia “Jo” L. Thibodeaux and Evelyn L. Kidder
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, please preform an act of kindness, make someone laugh, or teach a child to fish.
