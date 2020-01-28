A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Danny J. Segura Sr. will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Garret Savoie will be the celebrant.
Following the Mass, Danny will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Danny was born April 15, 1950, in Erath to the late Enus Segura and the late Ledie LeBlanc Segura and passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, with his family at his side. He was 69.
Danny grew up in Vermilion Parish and went to school in Delcambre. He was quite the athlete in school on the track team and was honored in 1965 in football as All District, All Southwest and Honorable Mention in All-State for Delcambre High School. His talents didn’t stop there as he played trumpet in the band and played piano.
He has worked in different jobs during his life, but was very proud to carry on his family heritage as a shrimper and operated his own boat, the Mary Carolyn. After some years he fulfilled a childhood goal of becoming a deputy and worked with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deptartment for ten years, something his mother was so very proud of. After that, he went to work with Fleming Foods as a merchandiser and then with Streva Distributing as the warehouse supervisor for 15 years until his retirement. Outside of work, Danny enjoyed many past-times and hobbies. He raised fighting roosters and was an avid bowler and member of the New Iberia Bowlers Association. Danny also enjoyed playing cards and going dancing with Jo Ann. Above all else, his family was most important to him and he lived his life for them. Rest well Danny and until we meet again.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 1/2 years, Jo Ann Guillot Segura; his children Megan Van Wagner (Scott), Danny Segura Jr. (Holly), Randy Segura, Jason Segura and Brandy Trahan (Mitch); his grandchildren Crichton Van Wagner, Decklin Van Wagner, Cody Segura, Ryan LeBlanc, Terrence Segura, Destiny Segura, Logan Darby, Brett Segura, Brayton Segura, Jacob Byers and Savannah Trahan; and his mother-in-law Rosa Lancon.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Ashley Segura; a brother and sister, Randy Jacob Segura and Nelta Meyers; his father-in-law,Louis Lancon; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Glenda Guillot and Dyna Lancon
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Decklin and Crichton Van Wagner, Scott Van Wagner, Johnny Segura Jr., Randy Segura, Jason Segura, Ryan LeBlanc, Cody Segura and Brayton Segura.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana (especially Laura and Katie), staff and doctors at Our Lady of Lourdes and MD Anderson Cancer Center; and to some very special friends, Belinda Eichor, Beth Boggs, Juliana Faucheaux, Paige Terrell and Lisa Landry Quibodeaux for their care and support to our family during this time.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Danny’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com and share your special memories of Danny.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.