LOREAUVILLE — A funeral service will be held for Danny J. Chataignier Sr. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Barry Crochet officiating the service. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Loreauville.
The family requested the visitation to begin on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 10 a.m. until closing at 9 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 8 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m.
Danny J. Chataignier Sr. passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Danny was born on March 26, 1965, in New Iberia to Percy J. Sr and Bernice M. Frederick Chataignier.
Danny spent most of his life working as a tool mechanic in the oil and gas industry.
He loved his family, grandchildren and his new great-grandson.
His favorite pastime was to play cards, fishing, crabbing, watching cowboy movies, game shows and movies that were packed filled with action.
But the pastime that was closest to his heart was raising German Shepherds.
The family says his claim to fame was when he was in junior high school playing football. “Won the game by intercepting the pass of the opposing team and ran it back for 50 yards beating the game buzzer.”
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Helen Theriot Chataignier; four children, Holly Ann Champagne (Morris) of St. Martinville, Danny J. Chataignier Jr. (Cora) of New Iberia, Page M. Chataignier of Loreauville and Pierson A. Chataignier of Loreauville; five siblings, Percy J. Chataignier Jr. (Julie), David J. Chataignier (Angela), Tina M. Chataignier (Kurt Boudreaux), Willie Chataignier Sr. and Cindy A. Romero (Lester); grandchildren Kassie, Michael Jr., Kambrie, Keerley, Kainnon, Haliegh, Bradley, Joncale, Tyler, Layla and Riley; and one great-grandchild, Bronx.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Chataignier Jr., Pierson Chataignier, Tyler Chataignier, Bradley Pellerin, Joncale Pellerin, Michael Louviere Jr., Morris Champagne, Kainnon Champagne, Willie Chataignier Sr. and Riley Chataignier.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Percy Chataignier, David Chataignier, Steven Bayard, David Chataignier Jr., Casey Dugas, Percy Chataignier II. and Willie Chataignier Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy J. Sr and Bernice M. Frederick Chataignier.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the August 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.