Danny Brasseaux Jr., a resident of Jeanerette, passed away at the age of 41 on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Boogie, as Danny was affectionately known, was born in New Iberia on August 23, 1979, the oldest of three children born to Danny and Sheila Brasseaux. An avid fisherman and hunter, he had a love of the outdoors, second only to his love for his family. To know Boogie was to love him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 14 years, Sharona Leonard Brasseaux; three children, Mia, Jazmin and Noah Brasseaux; his mother, Sheila Ann Leonard Brasseaux; sister and brother-in-law Crystal B. Myers and Eric Myers; brother Bryan Brasseaux; his in-laws, Cord and Veronica Clement; brother-in-law Jake Clements; nieces and nephews Mason Myers, Malerie Myers, Daniel Sisk and Bella Clements; as well as a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Brasseaux Sr.
The family will celebrate Boogie’s life on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the pavilion at the Quintana Boat Landing at Cypremort Point during an 11 a.m. memorial service officiated by Bro. Chris Hebert, followed by a gathering time until 4 p.m.
