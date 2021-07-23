Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Darby and Greene Funeral Home for Danny Joseph Andras Jr., 60, who passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
He will be laid to rest at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery with Deacon Keith Duhon officiating the services.
The family request that visiting hours be observed at Darby and Greene Funeral Home, 802 Weldon Street, 256-5152, on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 9 a.m. until time of services.
Danny was a loving father that enjoyed spending time and visiting with his family and many friends. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and crabbing. He was also the kind of man that would help anyone out if they needed.
He is survived by the mother of children (love of his life), Pamela Solar; son Danny Andras Jr. (Tiffany); daughters Ronnie Comeaux (Aaron), Nicole Andras (Whitney), Sarah Davis (Jeremy) and Tiffany Eskind; sister Dianne Darden (Roy); grandchildren Haley Dore’ (William), Kent Dore’ (Taylor), Kiera Dore’, Colin Dore’, Masin Rivers, Chloe Andras, Jasmine Andras, Anna Davis, Jeremy Davis Jr., Nathan Andras, Malachi Andras, Daniel Andras, Ivan Andras, Seth Andras, Ava Andras, Averie Andras and Maddie Callahan; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Marjorie Andras; son Adam Andras; granddaughter Hollie Mae Dore’; brothers Wilson Andras Jr. and David Andras; sister-in-law Janelle Andras and maternal grandparents, William and Anita Rawlins.
Pallbearers will be William Andras, Jeremy Davis, Kent Dore’ Troy Andras, Davey Darden and Steven Peek.
