Danna Mae Pellerin Bogan, a native and lifelong resident of Verdunville, passed from this life into eternity at the age of 82, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Verdunville during a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial. Following she will be laid to rest in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Father Joel Faulk will be the celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Danna Mae was born on June 16, 1939, and was the fourth of six children born to Conley and Irene Pellerin. At age 18, she married the love of her life, McDonald Bogan and the two were blessed with four children. A devout Catholic, Danna Mae treasured and nourished her faith, attending Mass faithfully and praying countless rosaries. She spent her entire life devoted to the care of others, working first for Franklin Foundation Hospital, then for Dr. Musso and finally for Teche Action Clinic where she recently retired. She enjoyed all that life had to offer, church Bingo, margaritas and visiting with countless friends and family, to name a few. But her greatest joy in life was by far her family whom she deeply loved, especially her grandbabies.
Her memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of her three daughters, Deiedra “DeDe” B. Paul and husband Melvin, Dale B. Alfred and husband Mark and Donna B. Simon and husband Cole; five grandchildren, Sonya Paul Smith and husband Shaun, Damien Paul, Tommy D. Morgan Jr. and wife Shequina, Meg Morgan, Olivia Brown and her dog Charlie and Lauren Simon Derouen and husband Trey; eight great-grandchildren, Chloe Paul, Corynne Smith, Brynn Sanders, Vivian Sanders, Joseph “JoJo” Paul, Tymberlei Morgan, Tommy Morgan III and Sezzi Derouen; three siblings, Verdina Pellerin Coburn, Bernard Pellerin and Dolly Pellerin Burgess; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband McDonald Joseph Bogan; her son Derrick Fitzgerald Bogan; her parents Conley Pellerin Sr. and Irene Senette Pellerin; and two siblings, Conley Pellerin Jr. and Delores Pellerin Boudreaux.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Melvin Paul, Damien Paul, Mark Alfred, Randy Burgess, Wayne Lewis and Tommy Morgan Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Pellerin, Cole Simon, Matthew Pellerin, Brandon Pellerin and Shaun Smith.
A special thank you to Becky and Craig, Marnell and Wayne and Raquel for taking care of momma as if she were your own mother, we are forever indebted. And also to her many great-nieces and great-nephews for cherishing and loving her like a grandmother. To her many best friends and coworkers who she spent so much time with, thank you for giving her countless moments of joy. And most of all, thank you to Dr. Roland Degeyter and the nurses at Franklin Foundation for taking the best care of momma, your tireless efforts will never go unnoticed.
Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love and support for the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, 337-828-5426.