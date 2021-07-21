A home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Daniel Wilson, 64, at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Above and Not Beneath Ministry, West Old Spanish Trail, with senior Pastor Norbert Celestine officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday at the church until time of service.
A native and resident of New Iberia, he passed at 2:05 a.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at New Iberia Manor North.
He was a 1975 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School where he excelled in track. In addition, he was a member of Above and Not Beneath Ministry.
He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Chief Apostle Nazaish Wilson Darby (Bishop Erick) of New Iberia; special daughters Denessa Chentlen (Melvin), Rakeal Guidry (Terrell Smith), Precious G. Vangure and Sharon Guidry (Miles); special grandsons Jeremy Olivier, Jeremiah Williams and Micah Antoine, all of New Iberia; one brother, Bobby George (Nicole) of New Iberia; two godchildren, Jesse Henry Jr. of New Iberia and Edmond Kelly Jr. of Lafayette; one uncle, Jesse Henry Sr. of New Iberia; two aunts, Shirley Trahan Wilson of New Iberia and Audrey Wilson Kelly of New Iberia; two sisters-in-law, Alice Oliver and Donna J. Smith; two brothers-in-law, Paul Jones and Thomas Jones; three caregivers, Charleston Antoine, Peter Jenkins and Chantel Robertson; lifetime friends Gil Ross, Kawana Leon, John Wilson, Olivia Guidry; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Jones Wilson; his parents, Dennis Wilson Sr. and Shirley Robertson Wilson; one brother, Leonard Lee; paternal grandparents who reared him, Whitney Wilson Sr. and Estelle Benoit Wilson; four uncles, Donald Wilson Sr., Edmond Kelly Sr., Jeffery Wilson and Whitney Wilson Jr.; and one sister-in-law, Debra Jones Roberts.
Active pallbearers will be Bishop Erick Darby, Dwayne Leon, Jaquandre Alfred, Raymore Alexander, Jeremy Olivier, Donald Wilson Jr., Peter Jenkins and Alfonso White.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Henry Jr. and Courtney J. Wilson.
