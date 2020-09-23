Daniel W. Hebert, 74, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away September 17, 2020, with his loving daughters at his side.
Dan graduated from Catholic High School in New Iberia, where he played on the state championship football team of 1962. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Landscape Architecture. After graduation, he developed Woodscape Construction, designing outdoor living spaces, building and remodeling homes in the early 1980s. He later accepted a position managing a design and construction firm in Naples, Florida. This was an exciting and fun experience for his entire family. Dan and family eventually returned to south Louisiana, joining the Baton Rouge Recreation and Park Commission. In this position, he managed numerous jobs, including golf courses, recreation parks, dog parks and the Baton Rouge Zoo. After BREC, he enjoyed working with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries until his retirement.
Dan was a consummate lover of nature and the outdoors. Besides his passion for landscaping, he enjoyed LSU football, snow skiing, boating and golf. Truly his greatest joy was his children and granddaughter. For his unwavering support throughout their lives, his daughters are eternally grateful.
Dan is survived by his two daughters Lori DeBlieux and her husband, Maj. Richard DeBlieux and Elizabeth Hebert; their mother, Carol H. Hebert; and his precious granddaughter Lola; his brothers Dr. Harold J. Hebert Jr. (Brenda), Paul J. Hebert (Carolyn) and Richard F. Hebert (Scotty); his sister Mary Frances Leblanc; his numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lilia Hebert of New Iberia.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Andre Hebert, Henri Hebert, Alex Hebert, John Hebert and Thomas Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project or PBS.
The family of Dan wishes to extend sincere gratitude to Compassionate Care Hospice of Alexandria, Brookdale of Alexandria, Thomas Patterson, Renee Andrews and Tina Guidry.