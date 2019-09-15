Daniel P. Chauvin Sr.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia to celebrate the life of Daniel P. “Danny” Chauvin Sr.
He passed away peacefully, with family by his side, Monday, September 9, 2019, at St. Clare Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge, at the age of 83. He was born on March 6, 1936, in Franklin to Allie Paul Chauvin Jr. and Annie Rose Seymour Chauvin.
Danny was a veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a general contractor by trade, owning his own construction company for many years before retiring as a superintendent with Turner Industries. He was a great cook and talented musician who could play almost any instrument and any song by ear.
He is survived by his wife, Marie O. “Nettie” Chauvin; and two children, Kim Chauvin and her partner, Belinda “BJ” Johnston, of Baton Rouge and Danny “Brother” Chauvin Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of Pearland, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren Christen, Danielle, Joshua “Jeaux,” Claire and Phillip Chauvin. Survivors also include his sisters Gloria “Teet” Hebert, Carol Breaux and Kerry (Ronald) Fromenthal; and a daughter from a previous marriage, Midge Fulmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Wanda Sauce, Lois Hebert and Barbara Castille; and brother Allie Chauvin III.
The family wishes to extend special appreciation to nurses Shannon of St. Clare Manor and Tiffany of Hospice of BR; staff and administration at SCM; his “right hand man” Homer Sims; and best friends Jack and Joyce Chamberlain of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
He donated his body to scientific study at LSU Health Science Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.