JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be held for Daniel “Danny” McDonald Jeffrey, 95, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with Elder Pastor Norma Jean Luckey officiating.
Interment will follow at Loisel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, “Danny” as he was affectionately known, passed away at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Mr. Jeffrey proudly served his country in the Army Air Force during World War II. He was an airplane armorer gunner and received the Good Conduct Medal, Air Medal, American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Ribbon.
Upon returning home, Mr. Jeffrey spent his career as a sugar cane and cattle farmer. In his free time, he enjoyed his daily Sudoku puzzle, playing cards with his stepdaughter, cutting his grass and tending to his Amaryllis, lilies and other flowers. In his earlier years he liked to fish and shrimp and was an avid woodworker.
Danny was a devout Presbyterian. He was a southern gentleman and was always willing to help anyone who asked. Danny had a special bond with his cat Lucy and recent new cat Goldie. Danny was a wonderful man and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his siblings Robert W. Jeffery Jr., Martha Jeffrey Edwards; stepchildren of his first wife, Preston Theriot (Brenda) and Lionel Theriot (Connie) of Baton Rouge, Denise T. Walker of Jeanerette and Daniel Chip Theriot of New Iberia; stepchildren of his second wife, Curtis Mayer Jr. (Susan) of New Iberia, Carl Mayer (Sheryl) of Rayne and Gordon Mayer of Lafayette. He is also survived by a niece, several nephews and numerous step grandchildren and great-step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Theriot Jeffrey; second wife, Shirley B. Mayer Jeffrey; parents, Robert W. Jeffrey and Martha Jane S. Jeffrey; sister Sarah Jeffrey; and stepchildren Danelle Goudeau, Rosalie Migues and Rebecca Buteau.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Preston Theriot, Daniel Chip Theriot, Steven Mayer, Happy Buteau, Paul K. Jeffrey and William H. Edwards.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Lionel Theriot, Carl Mayer, Curtis Mayer, Gordon Mayer, Edwin D. Edwards, Jeffrey S. Edwards, Robert L Jeffrey and Chris Jeffrey.
Special thanks to Nursing Specialties Home Health nurses and caregivers and to Home Instead Senior Care. Also, Appreciation to the Iberia Council on Aging and their staff.
