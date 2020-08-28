LOREAUVILLE — A Graveside Service will be held for Ms. Dana Celeste Vega, 49, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Loreauville.
Dana entered her earthly life on September 18, 1970, in Lafayette, to Vincent Boagni and Theresa Pierre. She was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a CNA.
She passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Tennessee.
Dana leaves in God’s care her two daughters, Julia Vega and Madison Wiltz; her two siblings, Rodney Wiltz and Deborah Mitchell; as well as a host of loving relatives and friends.
