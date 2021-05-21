A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Dana Marie Antoine, the former Dana Marie Londo at, 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Ira Antoine officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Mt. Olive Baptist Church #1 Cemetery in New Iberia (Freetown).
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery for all attendees.
A resident of New Iberia, Dana departed her earthly home at 10:04 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Capitol House Nursing & Rehab Center in Houma.
Left to cherish Dana’s fond memory are her husband, Eric Antoine of New Iberia; one daughter, Elyse Antoine of New Iberia; two sons, Anthony Antoine of Houston, Texas, and Eric Antoine Garcia of McKinney, Texas; one grandson, Elijah Garcia; one brother, Kevin Londo (Michelle) of Orlando, Florida; two sisters, Sherry L. Polk (Hammond) and Raven Londo of New Iberia; father-in-law, Edward Antoine of New Iberia; brother-in-law, Rev. Ira Antoine (Cynthia) of Clearlake, Texas; and host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mose Londo and Joann Brown Londo and her mother-in-law, Myrtle Mouton Antoine.
Active pallbearers are Wendel Beals, Merlin Antoine, Shanika Kay Gilbert, Kevin Londo and Hammond Polk.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.