A home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Dalton Levine, 83, at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at House of Prayer with Rev. Phillip Hill, Pastor and Rev. Gary Paul Levine officiating. He will await the resurrection at Star Temple Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home and resume at 10:15 a.m. at the church until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
A native of Abbeville and resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 9:58 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center Main Campus in Jefferson.
Dalton was a member of Star Temple Baptist Church where he was a former deacon. He was retired from Iberia Parish School Board after twenty years of employment and then worked for the Meals On Wheels program for fifteen years.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Regina Placide Levine, of New Iberia; five daughters, Carmen Gail Louis (Edward) of Lafayette, Jill Marie Levine (Phillip) of New Iberia, Jean Smith and Latonya Bessard, both of Abbeville, and Dollicia “Lisa” Lewis (Mike) of New Iberia; four sons, Travis Ray Levine (Azilda) of New Iberia, Liston Bessard, Caffery Levine (Annette) of Lafayette and Dalton Alexander (Glenda) of Baton Rouge; two brothers, Dallas Levine Sr. (Ruby) of New Iberia and Walter Levine Sr. of Abbeville; one sister, Irene L. Hawthorne of Abbeville; fourteen grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Levine and Vertner Reedom Levine; one daughter, Phyllis Levine; one grandchild, Quinton Lewis; one nephew, Walter Levine Jr.; one aunt, Mary McNeal; maternal grandparents, Marshall Reedom Sr. and Maggie Harris Reedom; and paternal grandparents.
Active pallbearers will be Travis Ray Levine, Caffery Levine, Dalton Alexander, Liston Bessard, Edward Peter Louis and Edward “Kennedy” Louis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alton Allen, Wendell Chambers, Dallas Levine, Walter Levine Sr., Earl Francis, David L. Dominique, Michael Brown, Derrick Lewis, Shawn Kinard and Phillip Lewis.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.