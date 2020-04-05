Private memorial services will be held at a later date for Dallas Joseph Stoutes, age 76.
A native of and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Stoutes passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Mr. Stoutes was employed as a pressman with the Daily Iberian for many years and then went on to be a welder in the oilfield. He enjoyed fishing, visiting with his buddies on his CB radio, his dog “Sweetie” and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter Michelle S. Blanchard of New Iberia; his son Scott Stoutes and wife Helena of Maurice; three grandchildren, Seth Stoutes, Kelli Rouly and Rusty and Whitney Blanchard and Brennon Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Madeline Rouly and Leighton Rouly.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia “Patsy” Segura Stoutes; his parents, Egles and Ella Touchet Stoutes; one brother, Douglas Stoutes; two sisters, Alta Stoutes and Agnes S. Hebert; and his son-in-law Ed Blanchard.
