A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Dale Francis Cartimiglia, 68, who passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Entombment will be at a later date.
Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, and will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Dale Francis Cartimiglia was born on August 17, 1951, to the late Louis A. and Joyce Dupuy Cartimiglia. He formerly co-owned and operated Petro Star Corporation and was a retired farmer. Dale was a member of 4 Bayou Hunt Club and Baton Rouge Polo Association. He enjoyed tinkering with his tractors and heavy equipment, going to his camp in New Mexico, cooking and spending time with family and friends. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Dale will be deeply missed.
Mr. Cartimiglia is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Tina Pharr Cartimiglia; daughter Courtney C. Abshire and husband Gary; sons Kyle Cartimiglia and William Dane Cartimiglia, all of New Iberia; stepsons Joey Sonnier and wife Michelle of New Iberia and Chad Sonnier and wife Tasha of Broussard; sisters Carol C. Henderson and husband Robert of Lake Charles and Kay Cartimiglia of New Iberia; grandchildren William Hayden Abshire, EmmaKatherine Abshire, Kade, Kenley and Kiley Sonnier and Addison and Parker Sonnier.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Cartimiglia, William Dane Cartimiglia, Joey Sonnier, Chad Sonnier, William Hayden Abshire and Gary Abshire.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.