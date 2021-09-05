Dale B. Clements, a longtime resident of Charenton, passed away at the age of 87 on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center. Dale was born in Franklin on Aug. 24, 1934, and was one of 15 siblings.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charenton, followed by inurnment in the church cemetery mausoleum. Rev. Christopher Cambre will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services.
Dale was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who could always be counted on for support. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Dale honorably served his country as a paratrooper during the end of the Korean War from 1954 to 1957. Dale was a simple man and a hard worker who instilled those same traits in his family. One of his passions was poetry. He loved writing poems and sharing them with others. Second only to his love for God and his family was his love for his Dodge Ram truck. He was definitely a Mopar man, through and through. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of nearly 63 years, Lucille Stout Clements; three sons, Chris Clements and his wife Margaret, Kurt Clements and his wife Lori and Don Clements; his sister Linda Verret and her husband Ricky; 12 grandchildren, Kaylee C. Verret, Jacy Clements, Kerie Clements, Cody Clements, Nyah Boudreaux, Janelle Thomason, Ricky Clements Jr., Joshua Savoie, Katie Clements, Lacey C. Funez, Lauren Clements and Landon Clements; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Ricky Clements; his granddaughter Cassidy Mae Clements; his parents, Rene Joseph Clement and Agnes Comeaux Clement; eight brothers, Lawrence, Morris, Robert, Dallas, Harold “KaTa”, Lenis, Errol; an infant brother and five sisters, Lillian C. Hebert, Louise C. Morales, Levi C. LeBlanc, Elizabeth Clements and Mary Ida C. Simoneaux.
