Daisy Laporte

It is with heavy a heart that we announce the passing of Daisy Lee Faulk Laporte, 82, on Dec. 17, 2020. A native of Louisiana, Daisy was born Feb. 6, 1938, in the city of Jeanerette to Lillian Kern Faulk and Clinton “Dutch” Faulk.
She spent many years as a legal secretary for Exxon Mobil and also worked as a real estate agent and as an entrepreneur.
She was a member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Slidell, the Desk and Derrick Club, the American Bridge League and The Cruisin’ Cajuns chapter of Family Motor Coach Association.
Daisy was an active traveler who enjoyed good food and spending time with friends and family. She loved watching Saints football and celebrating Mardi Gras, and she was a member of the Krewe of Niobeans for many years.
She was also active in her Catholic community and passionate in her faith, and will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity.
She is survived by her son Clint Landry and his wife Maria; her stepson Oswald Laporte; her step-grandson Oswald Laporte Jr and many friends & family that will miss her light and laughter.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Lillian Faulk; husband, Edward Laporte and sisters Judith Morris and Helen Strozik.
The family attended a small, private burial at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum and Cemetery in Metairie on Dec. 21, 2020.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Please join us for 4 p.m. Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette, followed by coffee and conversation at Cooper Street Coffee.
