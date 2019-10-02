Cynthia Zerangue Larson

Cynthia Kim Zerangue Larson, 62, of New Iberia, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019, at her home in Lafayette, with her husband and a close friend by her side. She was born February 16, 1957, in New Iberia, the daughter of Ramona and James Zerangue.
Kim graduated from New Iberia Senior High School in December of 1974 and continued on to receive her Associates Degree in Drafting from Louisiana State University. On April 16, 1977, she was united in marriage to Randy Larson. When Kim was not cooking for family and friends, she was tending to her many vegetables, herbs and flowers outside in the garden. If something around the home needed to be repaired, she was always the first to figure out a solution. Additionally, Kim always found ways to express her artistic side, whether it be painting, crafting and even interior design. Through her strong relationship with God she became a loving mother, spouse, aunt and caregiver who always helped those around her, especially her mother and father-in-law, Sarah and H.J. Larson.
She is survived by her husband Randy Larson; one daughter, Sarah (Tyler Danley) Larson of New Orleans; two sisters, Jamie (Fred) Dugdale of Lafayette and Ivy (Gary) Nicholson of Sugarland, Texas; brother-in-law Steve (Norma) Larson; nieces Elizabeth Dugdale, Kelly (Jesse Hernandez) Nicholson and Stephanie (Michael) Lassalle; nephews Hunter Nicholson and Billy (Nicole) Angers; great-nephew Saylor Hernandez; and great-niece Gabrielle Lassalle.
Kim was a two-time cancer survivor dating back to 1994. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Larson family to Dr. Panelli, Tonya, Bertha and the staff of Lafayette General Cancer Center who helped give an extra 8 1/2 years to her life; Karen, Michelle and the staff of Hospice of Acadiana; and family and friends who were supportive during illness, especially her neighbor Jennifer Mouton.
An informal gathering in the celebration of her life will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a short service by Pastor Pam Roy at 3:30 p.m. in the Methodist Church of the Covenant, located at 300 E. Martial Ave., Lafayette, LA 70508.