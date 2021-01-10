Cynthia (Theriot) Galbraith

Cynthia Marie (Theriot) Galbraith died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the age of 78 surrounded by her husband of 44 years Richard Bruce Galbraith, her son Joseph and her sister Susan.
Cynthia, Cyn, sis, Mrs. Galbraith, mom, grandmére, was born in New Iberia on July 11, 1942. She graduated from Mount Carmel Academy in 1960 and entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Mount Carmel where she spent 10 years. She attended Dominican College and earned a degree in elementary education with a minor in French. After teaching at Mount Carmel Abbeville and St. Euphrasia in Granada Hills, California, she returned to New Orleans in 1970, no longer a Sister of Mount Carmel, and taught at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary for one year. She received her Master of Education degree from Nicholls State University in 1972.
In 1972, Cynthia began a 35-year teaching career in Jefferson Parish Public Schools at S.J. Barbre Middle School in Kenner, where she met her husband and many of her best friends to this day. During her career, she taught a multitude of subjects with a majority of time educating gifted students at Rudolph Matas, Audubon Park, Airline Park, Ella Dolhonde and Harold Keller Elementary Schools.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Bruce; son Joseph; daughter-in-law Ericka; two grandchildren, Lucas Jay and Zachary Paul; aunt Sister Barbara Nell Laperouse, O. Carm.; siblings Susan, Eldridge Jr. (Sonny), Wayne, Bertha, Roland and Thomas; nephew Eldridge III (Paul) and niece Kristi.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Eldridge Paul Theriot; her mother, Marie (Laperouse) Theriot; and her brother Robert.
Following a private interment ceremony, the family will hold a Mass and celebration of life on July 11. It was Cynthia’s wish for any memorial tributes to be made in the form of charitable donations to the Sisters of Mount Carmel Retirement Fund, PO Box 1160, Lacombe, LA, 70445, or for individuals to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in her name.