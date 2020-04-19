Cynthia Sabine Gregoire

A special memorial service for Mrs. Cynthia Marie Sabine Gregoire, 61, will be determined and announced at a later date.
Mrs. Cynthia was born Tuesday, April 22, 1958, to the union of the late Raymond Sr. and Alice Moore Sabine in Lafayette. She attended the schools of Iberia Parish and she went on to attend two years of college, then was employed with Jeanerette Mills. She later became a small business owner, where she operated a loving in-home child daycare center in New Iberia. She was a devoted and loving wife to Mr. Richard Gregoire whom she joined in marriage in 1981 and from that union three beautiful children were born. They later united with Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, New Iberia congregation, where she was a beloved and faithful witness and proudly served in ministry with all her heart and dedication.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister Debbie Sabine; her father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Lou Ann Phillips Gregoire Sr.; and her stepson Richard Gregoire II.
Mrs. Cynthia peacefully transitioned into eternal rest as the sunset on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Houston.
Mrs. Cynthia leaves to cherish her legacy of love, her nurturing husband, Mr. Richard Gregoire I of New Iberia; her children whom she loved and adored, Thiron (Felicia) Gregoire of Houston, Alannia (Brian) Jackson of New Iberia, Nidea Gregoire of Lafayette, Mahogany (KD) Hickman of McKinney, Texas, and Maury Gregoire of Wichita Falls, Texas; her loving siblings, Lana Sabine, Alice Sabine, Sandra Sabine, Beverly Ann Sabine, Christina Sabine and Kenneth Sabine, all of New Iberia, Barbara (Harry) Thomas of Houston and Raymond (Iris) Sabine Jr. of Franklin; twenty-one adored grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and host of very special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends who she showered with unconditional love!
She will be greatly missed but forever she will live in the hearts of many.
