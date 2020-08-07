Graveside services will be conducted for Cynthia Brown, 73, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery located at 1610 Neco Town Road in New Iberia. Rev. Mark E. Lewis, officiating. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
A native and resident of New Iberia, “Bernice,” as she was affectionately known, departed this life at 12:13 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Ochsner Health Center in Baton Rouge.
Cynthia was an active member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She worked as a dietary aide for 30 years.
She leaves in God’s care two sons, Ronald James Brown and Roland Jules Brown Jr., both of New Iberia; one daughter, Jackie Marie Brown of New Iberia; two brothers, Rev. Edward Charles Simmons (Mary) of Houston and Edmond Donald Simmons Jr. (Diane) of Chicago; one sister, Gladys Sophus of New Iberia; one half-sister, Peggy Tines of Chicago; three sisters-in-law, Lois E. Brown and Mary Rose Andrews both of New Iberia, and Rena Adams (Bobby) of San Francisco; one granddaughter, Rolanda Brown Viltz (Devon) of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Jules Brown Sr.; two sons, Peter Brown and Orlando Brown; her mother, Audrey Moore, her father, McClenan Andrews; mother-in-law, Ollie Brown; father-in-law, Jules Brown; brother-in-law, Ronald Joseph Brown; and her brother, Wilton Andrews.
Funeral arrangements are the direction of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 369-3638, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com