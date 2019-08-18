Funeral arrangements are pending for Cynthia Boutte, 64, a resident of Patterson, who died on Saturday August 17, 2019, at the Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.
The Jones Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
