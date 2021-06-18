Curtis Mayer

Funeral services will be held for Mr. Curtis Joseph “Buddy” Mayer Jr., 72, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 5 p.m. at David Funeral Home with Reverend Paul Fontenot officiating.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. At the conclusion of the service, visitation will continue until 7 p.m.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Mayer passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home. “Buddy” as he was affectionately known, enjoyed restoring vintage boats and Corvettes. He was able to travel the world through work and always brought home gifts from his travels. Mr. Mayer was a hard worker and always provided for his family. He loved to make people laugh and always had a Boudreaux and Thibodeaux joke ready. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Mayer was generous, patience, kind and had a soft place in his heart for animals. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan Lancon Mayer of New Iberia; children Curtis Joseph “Trei” Mayer III and wife Valerie of Arkansas, Steven Mayer and Summer Dupuis of New Iberia, Sandy Lee Mayer Shea of Lafayette; grandchildren Maxim Mayer of New Iberia, Hannah Shea of Lafayette, Matthew Shea of Lafayette, Sebastian Mayer of Arkansas; and two brothers, Carl Mayer and wife Sheryl of Rayne and Gordon Mayer of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by parents, Curtis Joseph “Popeye” Mayer Sr. and Shirley Badeaux Mayer; stepfather, Daniel “Danny” Jeffery; and two sisters, Rebecca Buteaux and Rosalie Migues.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Mayer’s honor to Angel Paws, 1314 Troy Rd. New Iberia, LA 70563, https://www.angelpawsiberia.com/donate.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.