A home-going service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Cornerstone Cowboy Church in New Iberia for Curtis J. Viator, 65, who passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, in Lafayette. Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery in New Iberia. Pastor Kevin Rowe will officiate.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Pellerin Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Curtis John Viator was born in New Iberia on May 22, 1956, to the late Sidney and Louise Delcambre Viator. He was a 1974 graduate of New Iberia Senior High.
He was the owner of Teche Renovated Homes for 42 years and was the Founder of Shepherd’s Food Pantry, where he was active for many years. A Godly man, Curtis was an avid LSU and Saints fan and enjoyed fishing and cooking. But what he cherished most was time spent with his family. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Viator is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Lorie Marceaux Viator; son Kevin J. Viator (fiancee Earlette) of New Iberia; two sisters, Shirley LeBlanc of Luling and Genevieve Baudoin (David) of St. Martinville; and four foster children, Jone’e, Jessie, Courtney and Gabrielle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Ernest J. Viator, Gerald J. Viator, Neil Viator and Janelle Andras.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Delcambre, Troy Andras Sr., Robbie Marceaux, Allen Broussard, Daniel Doucet and James Gaspard.
Honorary Pallbearer will be John Trahan
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
