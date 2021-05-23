Just before daybreak on May 9, 2021, Curtis J. Romero peacefully passed away while holding the hand of his beloved wife of 56 years, Christine “Tina” Landry Romero.
He was born in Erath, raised in Coteau and settled down in New Iberia, where he and Tina raised their children at their forever home of 54 years.
He was employed by Avery Island Salt mine for 38 years. During that time, he had the opportunity to go to Louisiana Technical College and became an electrician, graduating with honors.
In his spare time, Curtis was a jack-of-all trades, with metal work being his greatest passion. His work was known to be heavy duty and built to withstand the test of time. His work can be seen throughout his hometown. He was also a mentor to many and often called by his close friends the “Stainless Man,” because if you’re going to build something to last, stainless is the way to go!
During his life, he was known to be mule-headed, but as strong as an ox. His great physical strength was accomplished by his continuing “Old School” isometrics, and he was able to carry a motor block across the yard, then use those same arms to lovingly, throughout the years, hold his children, 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren on his big, comfy recliner as they slept with their Poppy.
To those who knew him well, we will shed tears, but will continue to laugh and share the most amazing stories of this very talented and hard working man. To those who learned the hard way to never trust a man with a smile and says, “Hold this spark plug wire for me while I try to start it.” We share in your laughter today and for years to come. He was an original, that’s for sure!
The greatest thing he ever built, and most treasured by his wife, Tina, was the relationship he built with his Savior, Jesus, Yeshua. He was loved by many and will be missed terribly.
To those who are reading but a small chapter of this man’s life, please know, there’s nothing too big, nor time too long to ask for forgiveness and peace, and being rewarded with love, mercy and grace from our first builder and maker, Yahweh!
He is survived by his wife, Christine Romero of New Iberia; two daughters, Alice Romero Broussard (Joseph “Topy”) of St. Martinville and Sandra Lynn Romero Edwards (Steven) of Cade; brother Raymond Paul Romero (Verlon) of New Iberia; two sisters, Isabell Trahan (Morris) of Loreauville and Elaine Romero Gary of New Iberia; 13 grandchildren, Megan Broussard Picard (Jeremy), Jacob Broussard, Jordan Broussard, Sarah Broussard, Christie Romero LaBauve (Patrick), Brock Romero Louviere (Brianna), Hank Moneaux (Maureen), Josh Moneaux (Monica Harrington), Todd Romero Jr., Cody Joseph Romero (Lashawna Provost), Kylen Moresi, Ava Albers and Ahna Edwards; 15 great-grandchildren, Emma Picard, Lilha Picard, Rivers Jane LaBauve, Talazha Romero and her mother, Waynesha Perkins, Jamir Hebert and his mother, JNesha Hebert, Todd Michael Romero III, Cameron and Kenya Romero and their mother, Haley Linden, Jhai Romero, India Jackson, Noelle Racca, Reese Romero, Layton Braxton, Hudson Dugas, Lauren Moneaux and Khol Harrington.
He was preceded in death by his son Todd Michael Romero; father, Albert Wiltz “Shun” Romero; and mother, Eunez Guillotte.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560 365-3331.