NEW IBERIA– Funeral services will be conducted for Curlis “C.J.” Mallet, 92, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Keith Landry officiating. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum in Erath.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., and resume on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 9 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Monday evening at 6 p.m.
A native of Erath and resident of New Iberia, “C.J. '' passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at his residence. His favorite pass time was fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Ronald J. Mallet (Betty) of New Iberia; his sister, Joyce M. Miguez of Erath; his six grandchildren, Ron Mallet, Beau Mallet, Shawn Mallet, Kristy Mallet, Sherrie Marie Porter, Jason Porter; numerous great grandchildren; his special good friend Susan Williams.
He was preceded in death by his wife Edith Marie Landry Mallet; his parents, Elie Jean Mallet and Artimise Schexnayder Mallet; his step-son, William T. Porter; his brother, Calvin J. Mallet; his two sisters, Shirley M. Richard and Dorothy M. Sonnier
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Blaire Romero, Bryce Romero, Beau Mallet, Ron Mallet, Shawn Mallet, and David Mallet.
The family would like to thank Errol Gary for being a good neighbor and friend to our dad.