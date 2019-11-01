A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Curley A. Maturin on November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Fr. Brian Harrington as celebrant.
Visitation will be held on November 1, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m.
Visitation will resume on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Curley A. Maturin was born on October 12, 1935, to Averal and Rosalie Segura Maturin in Iberia Parish. He passed away on October 28, 2019, at 9:18 a.m. at Belle Teche Nursing Home.
During Curley’s life he was a farmer, and also an oilfield Roustabout Crew Pusher for Howard’s Construction for many years. Curley worked as a roughneck for different companies and retired as a Security Guard for UnaFab at the Port of Iberia.
You could say he was a jack-of-all-trades. He also did electrical work, plumbing, mechanics, welding and carpenter work. Actually, he built his own home.
Curley enjoyed life as an outdoorsman; hunting, fishing (alongside his wife Grace) and working a vegetable garden large enough to share with family, friends and neighbors.
Curley is survived by his children, Judy Schexnayder of Coteau, Patsy Maturin of West Plains, Missouri, James Maturin and wife Marilyn of New Iberia, Nancy Romero and husband Johnny of Coteau, Bobby Maturin and wife Bobbie of New Iberia, Gail Hebert and Dalton of Erath and Donald Maturin and wife Cherry of Coteau; brother Louis Maturin of Coteau; two sisters, Olive Norris of Coteau and Mary Champagne of Broussard; 24 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Nicholas Hebert, Neil Schexnayder, James Mitchell IV, Cameron Romero, Haidan Lefevre, Ryan Romero, Bailey Bourque, Toby Bourque, Devlin Frederick and Ethan Hawkins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Duhon Maturin; brothers Lastie Maturin and Wilson Maturin; sisters Sophie Rogers and Lillian Lemaire; and grandson Jeremy Maturin.
The Maturin family would like to express a very special thank you to Zack David for all his kindness and care he showed to their father during his illness. They also wish to express their gratitude to Community Hospice and Belle Teche Nursing home for all their help and kindness.
A special thank you to Amber Frederick for caring and devoting her attention to Mr. Curley during his illness.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter Street, 369-6336, is handling arrangements.