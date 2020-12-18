Crystal N. Provost

A home-going celebration honoring the life of Ms. Crystal Nicole Provost, 38, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, New Iberia, LA 70560. Pastor Allen Randle Sr. will officiate.
She will await the resurrection in St. Matthew Cemetery, New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
Crystal Nicole Provost was born in Lafayette on November 23, 1982, to Angel V. Provost and Willie Mouton Jr. Crystal accepted the Lord as her Savior and was baptized at an early age at Household of Faith Family Worship Church International in New Orleans, where she was active in all youth ministry activities.
Crystal was a loving devoted mother to her two sons Jayden and Jakayden. She had a really big heart and loved helping others and taking care of her family. Crystal attended Sarah T. Reed High School in New Orleans, where she graduated. As a child she was active in school activities such as cheerleading and dance. She furthered her education by taking courses and training as a direct patient worker. She was employed by All Ways Caring Home Care and was devoted to her patients and provided them with loving care.
Crystal entered Heaven’s gates on December 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother Chris Provost; maternal grandfather, Harold J. Provost Sr.; maternal great-grandparents, Mary and Obey Charles Sr.; paternal grandfather, Willie Mouton Sr.; stepfather, Chris Belton; and her paternal great-grandparents, George and Josephine Provost.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Angel V. Provost, of Houston; grandmothers, Maxine Provost (affectionately referred to as “Mom”) and Rena Mouton, both of New Iberia; father, Willie Mouton Jr.; two sons Jayden Provost and Jakayden Provost both of New Iberia; sister Nakia Mouton-Williams; brother Willie Mouton III; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and other acquaintances.
Active pallbearers will be Bryson Provost, Gailen Provost, Leonard George Jr., Tyson Provost, Joseph S. Houston III and Willie Mouton III.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jayden Provost, Jakayden Provost, Cyrus Provost Sr., Cyrus Provost Jr., Robert P. Charles, Josiah Provost, Willie Mouton Jr., Joseph Charles, Michael W. Charles, Louis D. Charles, Quintin J. Charles, Kendrick H. Charles, Tramaine P. Charles and Larry E. Wright.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.