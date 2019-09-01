Funeral services are pending for Mr. Craig Charles Prince, 58. A resident of Colfax, he died at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Colfax Nursing and Rehab.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
