LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Craig James Breaux, 60, at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Barry Crochet celebrating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday June 3, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group on Thursday evening.
A native and resident of Loreauville, Craig passed away at 8:26 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Belle Teche Nursing Home surrounded by family.
Craig loved living in Loreauville and loved the time he spent assisting at the Rectory at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was inspired by Father Ron Groschen to become an altar server when he was in his early 30’s. He served St. Joseph for over 29 years. He was instrumental in teaching many of the younger kids in Loreauville to become altar servers. Craig was a member of the Knights of Columbus – Loreauville Council 4676 and he was honored as Knight of the Year in 1995.
He was active in the Loreauville community and volunteered his services wherever needed. He was an American Red Cross volunteer. He was always available for food drives at Our Lady of Victory Church.
He found his second niche in life when he moved into Belle Teche Nursing Home. He loved living there and made numerous friends while there. It was very comforting to him to have these friends visiting his room this past week as he transitioned into Heaven.
He was president of the Residents’ Group and led the daily Rosary in the chapel at Belle Teche Nursing Home. We, as his family, were very happy he was so content and always ready to go back when we took him out. Craig had a very positive attitude and never complained.
He is survived by his siblings Dale Breaux (Priscilla) of Delcambre, Janice Stacy (Sam) of Houston and Teetie Stephens (Paul) of New Iberia; his nephews Ryan Stephens (Joetta) of New Braunfels, Texas, Lane Guidry Lewis (Brandon) of Springfield, New Jersery and John Stephens (Allison) of New Orleans; his niece Christina S. Cessac (Rickey) of Erath; his great-nephews Cade Stephens and Beau Stephens; and his great-niece Sydney LeBlanc.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sidney Breaux and Margaret Verret Breaux; his brothers Sidney Breaux Jr. and Barry John Breaux; and his best friend and sister Pauline Breaux Guidry.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dale Breaux, Paul Stephens, Ryan Stephens, John Stephens, Beau Stephens and Duane Armentor.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Kirk Boudreaux, Artie Verret and Sam Stacy.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Belle Teche Nursing Home for the love, compassion and care that they have always shown to Craig. The staff went above and beyond to make sure that he was comfortable and well taken care of during his last days there. We would also like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and particularly Seth Porche for his kind and compassionate and very personal care that he gave to Craig.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Craig Breaux’s honor to Hospice of Acadiana.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville,116 S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.