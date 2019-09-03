LYDIA — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Craig Charles Prince, 58, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, with Fr. Randy Courville, Celebrant.
Entombment will be in Holy Family Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Nicholas Life Center from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with a rosary to be recited at 10 a.m.
He passed at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Colfax Reunion Nursing and Rehab in Colfax.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories his five siblings, Curtis Joseph Prince of Shreveport and Rodney Patrick Prince, Wanda Prince, Veronica Prince and Jonathan Prince (Janet), all of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Prince and Frankie Mae Asberry Prince; paternal grandparents Raphael Prince Sr. and Ruth H. Prince, and his maternal grandparents Frank Asberry and Otharee Small Asberry.
Active pallbearers are Kendall Prince, Jermaine Jones, Carey Jackson, Curtis Prince Jr., Joseph Carter Jr., and Titus Asberry.
Honorary pallbearers are Magic Jermaine Prince, Curtis Prince Sr., Johnathan Price, Rodney Prince, Kaden Prince, Grant Hill Sr., and Grant Hill Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA, 70560.