LYDIA — Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) for Craig Anthony Clement, 67, who passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home.
Entombment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday.
A native of Houma and a resident of Lydia, Craig Anthony Clement was born on April 28, 1953, to the late Bobby and Gloria Dufrene Clements. He was a welder by trade and enjoyed cooking, fishing, raw oysters and cold beer and truly loved his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Clement is survived by his children Brett (wife, Ericalynn) Clement of New Iberia, daughter, Kristy (husband, Jason) Moore of Houma and Cody Clement of New Haven, Kentucky; a brother Kippy (wife, Frankie) Clements of Houma; five grandchildren, Stefen (wife, Amanda) Clement, Shelby Clement, Baran Moore, Hayes Moore and Lylah Moore; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Glenn Clements and Robin Chauvin.
