Cornelius Davis Jr.

A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Cornelius “CoCo” Davis Jr., 73, at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Lester Simon Jr. officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home.
A resident of Lafayette, he passed away at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
He leaves to cherish his memory five daughters, Shereba Davis of New Iberia, LaSonia Davis Jackson (Christopher Sr.), Genevieve Davis of Lafayette, Dorceive Davis Lyrse (Christian) of San Antonio, Texas, and Franchester Fusilier of Beaumont, Texas; three brothers, Paul Davis (Patricia) of Rohnert Park, California, and Leward Davis Jr. (Mary Lois) and George Davis of New Iberia; three aunts, Minister Alice Wilson, Beredia Jones and Dorothy Davis; eighteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Adrienne Welcome; grandchild Michael Johnson Jr.; parents, Rev. Cornelius Davis Sr. and Dorciauve Lewis Davis; brothers Carol Davis and Frederick Davis; sister Pauline Davis; nephew Dubois James; and nieces Shabavana Welcome and Alyon Wilson.
