Corinne Conrad Bujard, “Gammy,” passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A Holy Mass of Christian burial celebrated by the very Rev. William Blanda will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at 2 p.m. on Friday June 26, 2020.
Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., including a Rosary led by Deacon Patrick Burke at 11 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.
Corinne was 85 years old, born in 1934, to the late Wilfred and Olive Conrad. She was one of five children, though as a young girl, lost her two brothers to a tragic automobile accident.
Corinne attended Mount Carmel Academy where she was a cheerleader and graduated in 1952. She pursued her elementary education degree at Southwestern Louisiana Institute, currently known as ULL. She went on to teach at Susan Terrell Elementary School in New Iberia where, according to one of her former students, she would often read to the students during recess to comfort them from the heat.
While attending high school, she met the love of her life, Dr. Burt Bujard. They were married on July 6, 1957, nearly 63 years ago. After marriage and moving to New Orleans, she continued to teach until she turned her focus to starting and growing a big beautiful family. Once Dr. Burt completed his medical degree, they returned to their hometown of New Iberia where together they raised nine beautiful children, which kept her very busy. There was seldom a dull moment.
Corinne’s hobbies included tennis, gardening, playing cards, occasional girls’ trips to the casino, family beach vacations and gatherings at her home. Regardless of the occasion, it was always about family.
Known for her active social life, she was a member of the Ladies Medical Auxiliary, Fort Knightly, Krewe of Iberians and Krewe of Andalusia. She was crowned queen of Krewe of Andalusia in 1984.
In addition to living for her family and community, Corrine was known for her strong faith in the Lord. She often prayed the Holy Rosary to our Blessed Mother, her favorite form of prayer.
Corinne was a true matriarch to the Bujard family, the loving mother of 9 children, grandmother to 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Burt Bujard; and nine children, Sherry Molbert of New Iberia, Fran Bice of Lake Charles, Cyndi Broussard and husband Mark Broussard of New Iberia, Burt Bujard Jr. of New Iberia, Conrad Bujard and wife Michelle Bujard of Kenner, Lisa Durand and husband Jeff Durand of St. Martinville, Corinne Rubin of Scottsdale, Arizona, William Bujard of Youngsville and Marty Bujard of New Iberia. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, Charlie Molbert, Lucas Molbert, Mandy Meyers, Jeannie Hebert, Megan Barrett, James Bice, Patrick Bice, Kyle Bujard, Lauren Bujard, Natalie Bujard, Melanie Durand, Rebecca Richard, Ryan Durand, Sarah Rubin, Jack Rubin, William Bujard, Brock Bujard, John Bujard and Luke Bujard. Survivors also include 13 great-grandchildren. In addition, she also leaves a sister Olive Menville and husband Ronald; sister-in-law Goldie Cestia and husband Wayne; and brother-in-law Pierre Schwing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Olive Landry Conrad; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alton and Goldie Bujard Sr.; sister Kitty Schwing; brothers Will Conrad and Jack Conrad; son-in-law Dr. Mark Molbert; grandsons John Thomas Bice and Blake Broussard; and granddaughter Hollie Broussard.
Pallbearers will be seven of her grandsons, Charlie Molbert, Lucas Molbert, James Bice, Patrick Bice, Kyle Bujard, Ryan Durand and William Bujard.
The Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack Rubin, Brock Bujard, John Bujard, Mark Broussard and Jeff Durand.
The family would like to thank Dr. Carl Ditch, the caregivers Vera Lewis, Mona Moore and Bethany Bourque as well as Hospice of Acadiana for their compassion and devoted care of our beloved Gammy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Catholic High School Endowment Fund, 1301 Delasalle Dr, New Iberia, LA 70560; the Sisters of Mount Carmel Development Office, P.O. Box 476, Lacombe, LA 70445; or St. Peter’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 12507, New Iberia, LA 70562.
