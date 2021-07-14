Corida Schaubert

RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella for Corida Campbell Schaubert, 76, who passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Rynella.
Rev. Keith Landry will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.
A native of Kaplan and a resident of New Iberia, Corida Campbell Schaubert was born on Aug. 17, 1944, to the late Grady and Lorena Abshire Campbell. She worked at Leleux’s Grocery for over 40 years and taught CCD at St. Marcellus Catholic Church, where she was a longtime member. Mrs. Schaubert enjoyed going to the casino, playing pokeno and cooking.
She is survived by her four sons, Craig Schaubert of New Iberia, Kevin Schaubert (Paige) of New Iberia, Brent Schaubert of New Iberia and Ryan Pete Schaubert of New Iberia; sister Rose LeBouef; brother Bobby Campbell (Leanna) of Kaplan; 14 grandchildren, Lance Richard (Rachel), Kimberly Richard, Jayden Schaubert, Kaylen Powell (Jared), Dillan Schaubert, Tylon Schaubert, Colbren Schaubert, Natalie Schaubert, Cameron Schaubert, Seth Bassett, Tori Moneaux, Sage Schaubert, Bryce Schaubert, and Johnny Pete Schaubert; and eight great-grandchildren, Alex Richard, Emily Richard, Austin Richard, Genesis Echols, Ace Powell, Aria Powell, Mason Bassett and Olivia Landry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert “Johnny” Schaubert; daughter Angela Schaubert; brother Allen Ray Campbell; sister Tina LeBouef; and two grandchildren, Brae Schaubert and Braedyn Powell.
Pallbearers will be Haley Comeaux, Paige Schaubert, Natalie Schaubert, Kimberly Richard, Sage Schaubert, Tori Moneaux and Kaylen Powell.
Honorary pallbearers include Craig Schaubert, Kevin Schaubert, Brent Schaubert, Ryan Pete Schaubert and Randall Campbell.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.