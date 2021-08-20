A home-going celebration of Life for Mr. Corey Perro Jr., 26, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Wright Jr. Pastor officiating. He will await the resurrection in Beau Pre Memorial Park Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the time of the service time.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021 Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
On Dec. 16, 1994, Mr. Corey George Perro Jr. was born to Corey G. Perro Sr. and Ayana Bell in New Iberia at Dauterive Hospital. Corey was a resident of New Iberia, and attended South Louisiana Community College. After completion of his education program, Corey relocated to Kent, Washington, where he worked in construction.
Corey was an affable and very bright young man who lived each day as a gift. He also greeted family, friends and strangers alike with respect and sincerity as this was a cornerstone within his personality. His adventurous and inquisitive nature made him a fearless adventurer and Corey made sure to explore the world around him at every opportunity and even charted time on the Bering Sea. However, Corey’s most notable and admirable trait was his dedication and love of his role as a father.
Corey will forever live on in the hearts of his two children, Ava and Ayven Perro, both of Kent, Washington; his mother, Ayana Bell and his sister Tonie Bell of Clinton, Mississippi; his father, Corey Sr.; stepmother, Jody; sister Emil; brother Tai Perro, all of Waldorf, Maryland, and brother Asis Shaw of Los Angeles, California; paternal grandmother, Claudia Hill Perro of New Iberia; great aunts Doris H. Campbell of New Iberia and Almeta Stonum of LaMarque, Texas; aunts Cynthia and her husband Wayne Nora, Carol and her husband Wilbert Delahoussaye, all of New Iberia; maternal grandfather, Michael Bell; great-aunt Ollie Pierre; aunt Kimoscha Spencer, all of New Iberia; great aunts Lillian and her husband John Ealy of Prairieville, Faye Griffin and Peggy Henry of Baton Rouge; great-uncle Michael and his wife Monica Banks of Baton Rouge; uncles Patrick Broussard of Vallejo, California, Dallas and wife Brandi Bell of Carencro; and a host of cousins.
Corey was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Tonie J. Broussard; great-grandmothers, Mary Bell Lopez and Dorothy M. Banks; great-grandfathers, John Henry Bell and Willie Banks; great uncles Murphy, John, Dallas, Kenneth and Chris Bell; uncles Adrian L., George, Willie (Pistol) and Vernal Banks; aunt Leona L. Oliver; paternal grandfather, Earl Washington Sr.; great uncles Wilbert Hill, Robert Hill Sr. and James Hill; and his uncle Dr. Earl “Bitsy” Washington Jr.
Active pallbearers are Corey Perro Sr., Asis Shaw, Tai Perro, DeQuincy Bell, Dallas Bell and Willie Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Jordan Nora, Nicholas Carter, Michael Banks, Chris Pierre, George Nora, Justin Nora, Chad Banks, Devon’tre Pierre, Allen “Bubba” Perro and Wilbert “Cuddie” Delahoussaye.
