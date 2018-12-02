Cora David

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mrs. Dennis J. David, the former Cora Mae Viator, 93, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Father Gary Schexnayder officiating. Readings for the funeral Mass will be proclaimed by, Sarah David and Kelly David Perkins. Gift Bearers will be Kristi David Minvielle and Trisha Broussard Judice. The Eulogy will be read by Dexter David. Burial will follow in Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and resume on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday evening in the funeral home at 7 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of Coteau and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. David passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at her son’s residence.
Mrs. David, along with her husband Dennis, were the founders of David Funeral Homes and was also the former owner of the Royal Motel in New Iberia. She enjoyed playing “Booray” with her friends at home games and going to the casinos, playing her favorite game blackjack.
She loved her children and especially caring and loving her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Danny J. David, Sr. and his wife Mavis, Richard David all of New Iberia and Royal J. David and his wife Elizabeth of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; her daughter, Mary David Peck of Lafayette; her grandsons, Danny J. David Jr. and his wife Angella of New Iberia, Kemp David and his wife Trisha of Rocky Mount, NC, Lance M. David and his wife Lulu of Youngsville, Dexter D. David of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Mason R. David of Raleigh, North Carolina, Andre M. David of Greenville, North Carolina and Peyton L. David of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; her granddaughters, Kristi David Minvielle and her husband Robert Sr., Kelly David Perkins and her husband Chris all of New Iberia and Sarah E. David of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; her great grandsons, Blake A. Locasico of Loreauville, Robert B. Minvielle, Ethan J. David both of New Iberia, Kayden J. David of Rocky Mount, North Carolina and Maddox L. David of Youngsville; her great granddaughters, Anna Kate Minvielle and Hannah E. David both of New Iberia; her great-great granddaughter, Averie Claire Locasico of Loreauville and her sisters, Laura Mae V. Broussard and her husband Olan of Franklin and Dorothy V. McDonald of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dennis J. David; her parents, Clovis Viator and Corrine Romero Viator; her son-in-law, Stephen Peck and her brother-in-law, Henry McDonald.
Pallbearers will be Danny J. David Jr., Kemp David, Lance M. David, Dexter D. David, Mason R. David, Andre M. David and Peyton L. David.
Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Lacascio, Reving Broussard, Sam Bernard, Olan Broussard, Bobby Broussard, Neal McDonald, Brent McDonald, Chris Perkins and Todd Broussard
The family would like to express their thanks to her sitters, Michelle, Karen, Kayla and Mona Simon, and the staff of Hope Hospice; and nurse Jenna Snoddy and social worker Lynsie Schley.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter Street, 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.