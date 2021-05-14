Cora Bell Jack

A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Cora Bell “Belgie” Jack, 86, the former Cora Bell Matthews, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Rev. Francis L. Davis, (her pastor), officiating. She will await the resurrection in St. James Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery for all attendees.
A native of Four Corners, formerly Mallard and current resident of New Iberia, formerly Weeks Island, Cora departed her Earthly life from labor to reward at 10:04 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her residence.
“Belgie” as Cora was affectionately known, accepted Christ as her Savior and became a member of St. James Baptist Church in Lydia, where she faithfully served as a member of the Senior Choir, the Home Mission and the Sunday School Ministries. She was active in the Union Sixth District Missionary Baptist Association, Woman’s Auxiliary and Young Adults Ministry until her health declined. Tirelessly, she served as a soloist on many occasions at various churches within the area.
Her loving memories will be cherished by her four daughters, Sheryl Ozen (Evans “Von”) of Breaux Bridge, Janice Marie Jack, Willie Mae Gaddison and Delores J. Houston (Jonas), all of New Iberia; one son, Christopher Paul Jack (Charlene) of Edmond, Oklahoma; one brother-in-law, Cleveland Jackson Sr. of Four Corners; five grandchildren, Charnell H. Jones (Albert “A.J.”) of Lafayette, Cicely R. Ozen of Missouri City, Texas, Cameron C. Houston of Lafayette, Krystal Polk of Round Rock, Texas and Courtney R. Boutte of Dallas, Texas; two step-grandchildren, Angelica P. Zachary of Belton, Texas, and Dawn L. Mathis of Taylor, Texas; five great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie “Bo-Jack” Jack; her parents, Robert Matthews and Lula Mae Martin Matthews Phillips; her stepfather, Frederick “Son” Phillips Sr.; three sisters, Lucille Smith, Barbara Matthews and Amy Jackson; and one brother, Eugene Matthews Sr.
Active pallbearers are Evans “Von” Ozen, Jonas J. Houston, Cameron C. Houston, Jacob J. Houston Sr., Albert “AJ” Jones Jr. and Carey Jackson.
