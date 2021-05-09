ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Collins Joseph Robertson, 80, who passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Rev. Gabriel Abelardo, SVD will officiate at the funeral Mass. Inurnment will follow at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery in San Pablo, California.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lois St. Julien Robertson; sons Sean Robertson and Joey Robertson; daughter Leslie Russell (Melvin); brothers Roland Robertson, Edward Robertson, Patrick Robertson, Ricky Robertson, Daniel Robertson (Christine), James Robertson (Shirley), Jackie Robertson (Hattie) and John Paul Robertson; sisters Theresa Nelson (Willie) and Jacqueline Thomas (Jesse); and grandchildren Ava, Connor, Nathan, Mia Rose, Alex, Michael, Erika, Jason and Anaiya.
He was preceded in death by his son David Robertson; parents, Lawrence Joseph Robertson Sr. and Edna Prade Robertson; brothers Lawrence Joseph Robertson Jr. and Perry Robertson Sr.; and sister Charlene Horton.
Pallbearers will be Sean Robertson, Joey Robertson, Melvin Russell, Michael Robertson, Alex Robertson and Ramon Robertson.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Robertson, Edward Robertson, Patrick Robertson, Ricky Robertson, Roland Robertson, Jackie Robertson, Daniel Robertson, John Paul Robertson, Ken Robertson, Dana Gathe, Barry DeRouen and Guy Bonin.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.