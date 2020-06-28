A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Collins Joseph Harrington, 86, who passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his daughter’s residence surrounded by his family.
Interment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Rev. Keith Landry will be the Celebrant. Scripture will be read by Tony Adkins and Lacie Adkins. Honorary Gift Bearers will be Erica Courville, Lucas Theall and Kristine Ghent.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Collins was born in Mouton Cove on July 8, 1933, to the late Raoul Harrington and Enite Mouton Harrington. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War and was stationed at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Collins grew up in Abbeville and resided there until he was discharged from the Air Force. He then moved to New Iberia where he worked as a refrigeration mechanic for Pelican Creamery and Flavor Rich. Collins also worked for Best Western of New Iberia as a maintenance man for several years before he retired. In his spare time, he loved gardening, both at his home and at his family’s property in Abbeville, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Harrington is survived by sons Tony Adkins and wife Sara, Tim Adkins and wife Carolyn and Mike Harrington and wife Kristine; daughter Theresa Theall and husband Jimmy; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Landers Harrington; and sisters Ida Connelly and Melba Theall.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Adkins, Matt Adkins, Scott Adkins, Hunter Adkins, Ty Adkins and Jesse Harrington.
Honorary Pallbearers are Erica Courville, Blake Harrington and Lucas Theall.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Lourdes Hospice, especially Kaitlyn Viator and Louisa Derouen, for their care and compassion that was given during his illness.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.