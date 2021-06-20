Colleen Temple passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 5 a.m. at her residence.
Colleen was born on Feb. 2, 1949, in New London, Connecticut, to the late John Christian and Lillian Cate Hansley and was one of four children born to that union. She has been a resident of New Iberia for many years.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother and was known for her kindness to those less fortunate. Her willingness to go the extra mile to help others will leave a lasting legacy.
Colleen was employed by the New Iberia City Police Department and retired as a sergeant after 19 years of service.
Her hobbies included reading about Native American history, WW II history and serving as a leader for the Law Enforcement Explorer Scouts.
She had a love for animals and was known for caring for many strays throughout the years.
Her good cooking and fun loving spirit will be missed by all.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Kimberly Dieudonne and husband William of New Iberia, Cate Plauche of Lafayette, Casey Plauche and wife Candace of Carencro, Lucas Plauche of Loreauville and Michael Barnhill of Loreauville; four grandchildren, Desiree Bourque, Margo Plauche, Annie Plauche and Clay Plauche; two great-grandchildren, Claire Bourque and Sidney Bourque; and one sister, Madeleine Ingalls and husband Jerry of Cottageville, South Carolina.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Gabriel Bourque; one brother, John G. Hansley; and one sister, Georgianna Hansley.
In honor of Colleen’s love for law enforcement, please consider making a contribution in her name to the New Iberia Police Department, 457 E. Main Street, New Iberia, LA, 70560.
As per Colleen’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held.
