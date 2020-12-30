ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Coleman Wayne Bienvenu Sr., 79. He passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, and continue on Tuesday, at 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Monday by the Men’s Rosary Group. Father Ed Degeyter will officiate at the funeral mass. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Wayne enjoyed running two dealerships, Chrysler CTR Corporation and Brothers Chevrolet Inc., prior to becoming an Allstate agent of 23 years serving the St. Martinville community. He also enjoyed attending karate classes where he earned a third degree black belt and continued to train through 2020. Other interests are playing the piano and chess games. Wayne was an avid stock trader and enjoyed the game of Blackjack. He also loved traveling with his wife abroad. Family was important to him and the unconditional love he provided was a star-like image of a father’s love for his family.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patsy Bienvenu, of St. Martinville; two sons, Neil (Stacey) Bienvenu of St. Martinville and Coleman (Tricia) Bienvenu Jr. of Spring, Texas; two daughters, Colette (Brian) Provost of Loreauville and Lynette (Lynn) Dugas of St. Martinville; eleven grandchildren, Kelbi Bienvenu, Brody Bienvenu, Randi Provost, Jordy Provost, Dylan Dugas, Jonah Dugas, Seth Dugas, Reagan Judice, Ethan Judice, Britney Bienvenu and Tyler Bienvenu; and his son-in-law, Jim Judice.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphe and Theresa Bienvenu; daughter Suzette Bienvenu Judice; twin brother Rodney Bienvenu; and sister-in-law Gercie Bienvenu.
Pallbearers will be Brody Bienvenu, Jordy Provost, Dylan Dugas, Jonah Dugas, Seth Dugas, Reagan Judice, Ethan Judice and Tyler Bienvenu.
