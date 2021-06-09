Clint Dore Sr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Darby and Greene Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, honoring the life of Clint James Dore Sr., 50, who passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his residence.
Clint loved his family with all his heart and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He never met a stranger and always considered everyone a friend. He also loved to ride his motorcycle and his four wheeler.
Clint is survived by his wife, Heather Dore; sons Clint Dore Jr. (Taylier), Kent Dore (Taylor), Colin Dore, Casey Lamperez, Micah Suire (Alexis) and Thomas Malveaux III; daughters Kristyanna Dore, Haley Dore (William), Kiera Dore, Jennifer Schneiter and Michelle Guidry; brother Clifton “Joey” Dore Jr. (Tasha); sisters Shantell “Tootie” Dore (Quincy) and Dena Dore (Bacardney); fourteen grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Holly Dore; parents, Clifton Dore Sr. and the former Barbara Reaux; and parents-in-law, Gabriel Suire and Gwendolyn Gaspard.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Darby and Greene Funeral Home, 802 Weldon
Street, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by the staff at Darby and Greene Funeral Home, 802
Weldon Street, 256-5152.