A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Clint Anthony Boudreaux, age 55, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. A Rosary, being led by The Men’s Rosary Group, will take place at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until service time.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Coteau, Clint passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Born on May 21, 1964, to Malcolm Boudreaux Sr. and the late Verna Mae. C. Boudreaux, Clint was one of nine children. He was a kind and caring man who enjoyed the simple things in life. Clint enjoyed going to the casino, riding his motorcycle, attending classic car shows and bowling occasionally. In his younger days, Clint played a lot of softball. Above all, Clint was a family man who loved spending time with friends and family. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, and will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Michelle Veazey Boudreaux; daughter Mikalyn Michelle Boudreaux and companion Ean Castille; father, Malcolm “Mac” Boudreaux Sr.; mothers-in-law Brenda M. Romero and companion Milton and Jennie Veazey and companion Tony; brothers Tony Boudreaux and Malcolm “Mackie” Boudreaux Jr. and wife Jeanette; sisters Darlene Borel and husband Hansel, Sheila Delahoussaye and husband Harold, Nanette Dartez and husband Kevin and Melissa “Missy” DeRouen; brothers-in-law Irvin DeRouen, Chris Veazey and Chad Veazey and wife Tonya; sister-in-law Jamie L. Olivier and husband Dustin; Erin and Elliot Castille, whom he loved like grandchildren; godchildren Amy B. Bodin, Jacob Boudreaux and Logan Labiche; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Verna Mae Comeaux Boudreaux; brother Nathan Boudreaux; sister Pamela Boudreaux DeRouen; father-in-law Joseph W. Veazey Jr.; brother-in-law Joseph “Joey” Veazey III.; sister-in-law Maxine M. Boudreaux; and nephew Blake Dartez.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Boudreaux, Seth Boudreaux, Logan Labiche, Dylan Delahoussaye, Zachary Derouen, Beau Borel, Brock DeRouen and Ean Castille.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby LaBiche, Rene Romero, Kevin Moore and Jerry Verret.
To view the online obituary, view the video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Clint Boudreaux, please visit Tribute Store.