A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Clifton Willie Johnson Sr.,76, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Wright Jr. officiating. He will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in Patoutville.
A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home, church, and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned from labor to reward at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Clifton Willie Johnson Sr. was loved by all he encountered. He was known for his dedication to his family and his hard-working ability. He was a dedicated worker for Coca Cola for over 40 years and he also worked at Freyou Farmers. In his free time, he enjoyed coaching baseball and he loved watching the Dallas Cowboys play.
He leaves to cherish his memory five daughters, Angela Westley (Levi), Denise Johnson, Johanna Johnson, Leslie Robinson (Arthur), all of New Iberia and Shelly Samuel (Winston) of Youngsville; one son, Dedrick Etienne of Kaplan; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six brothers, Calvin Johnson (Eleanor), Michael Johnson, James Johnson, David Johnson, Ricky Johnson and Wayne Johnson; seven sisters, Peggy Oppenheimer (James), Carrie Williams (Clarence), Mary Louise James, Linda Nicholas, Yvonne Mason (Lionel), Annie Bea Castillio (Robert) and Gertrude James (Jessie); one godchild, Kelly Denise Collins; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Anthony Johnson; one son, Clifton Willie Johnson Jr; one daughter, Priscilla Johnson; his parents Frank Johnson Sr. and Mary Louise Norman Johnson; two brothers, Earnest Johnson and Frank Johnson Jr; one grandson, Jakaylen Robinson; and one granddaughter, Yeashen Wright.
Active pallbearers are John Charles Jr., Bryson Johnson, Ja’Bryson Johnson, Tyric Westley Sr., Michael George, Taylor Lively, Tyler Lively and Nathaniel Samuel.
Honorary pallbearers are Travonta Johnson, Freddie Wright, Damien Johnson, Javonte Etienne, Templeton Wilson and Delonnie Johnson.